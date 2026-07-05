July 5, 2026

POLIMATH DISMANTLES LEFTY PROF AND HIS THREAD CALLING PATRIOT FRONT ‘REPUBLICAN STAFFERS’ IN JUST TWO POSTS:

As John Nolte adds, “if these were actual right wingers, the corporate media would have doxxed them by now:”

(Also safe? The Reuters photographer who carefully composed the above image.)

Feds? SPLC? In any case, can their backers spring for a new pair of duds?

UPDATE:

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll