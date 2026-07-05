POLIMATH DISMANTLES LEFTY PROF AND HIS THREAD CALLING PATRIOT FRONT ‘REPUBLICAN STAFFERS’ IN JUST TWO POSTS:

Patriot Front is a funny organization b/c left-wingers are like "these are the racists you support" & the right-wingers I know are like "go ahead and arrest them all" https://t.co/daogJJhXbB — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) July 5, 2026

As John Nolte adds, “if these were actual right wingers, the corporate media would have doxxed them by now:”

It’s simple logic… In the same we know the moon landing was real because of it weren’t, the Russians would’ve said so, if

these were actual right wingers, the corporate media would have doxxed them by now. https://t.co/sXSncdsKDu — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 5, 2026

This black lady must feel extremely safe surrounded by dozens of federal agents https://t.co/CpJ8DlQ5xQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2026

(Also safe? The Reuters photographer who carefully composed the above image.)

Reminder:

Patriot Front were one of many "right-wing" organizations we recrntly learned the Southern Policy Law Center had funded. You guys can ditch the faggy gimp mask and buy a second outfit now. https://t.co/gsDSQL2hva — RazörFist (@RazorFist) July 5, 2026

Feds? SPLC? In any case, can their backers spring for a new pair of duds?

UPDATE: