WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT THAT WAY…:
Which woman was safer on the metro? https://t.co/OIwRtf1yP0 pic.twitter.com/RP1Mpc6B8V
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 4, 2026
WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT THAT WAY…:
Which woman was safer on the metro? https://t.co/OIwRtf1yP0 pic.twitter.com/RP1Mpc6B8V
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 4, 2026
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