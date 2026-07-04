OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND:

Yes, but you can’t speak freely in that pub https://t.co/TIuttKzCAD — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 4, 2026

Even the lefties at Merriam-Webster had fun in the run-up to today:

Why is it ‘cancelled’ in the U.K. but ‘canceled’ in the U.S.? Because we gave them that L in 1776. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 3, 2026

Old Blighty’s clapped out talking points rebutted in style:

Before we even get to that, does your pub's nation even have a navy? Or free speech. Or a ruling elite that gives a rat's ass about the working class indigenous folk. I don't think you have, mate. https://t.co/tk2S0eeUKq — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 5, 2026

Did your pub ever save Britain? We did. Shut up and book a dental appointment. https://t.co/QGE9C3SqhA — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 5, 2026