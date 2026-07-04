IT’S A SOUTHERN POVERTY SESQUICENTENNIAL!

Happy 4th of July, SPLC. https://t.co/PMavUzov8f — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2026

When Reuters sent out their photographer to shoot this clearly staged photo, couldn’t they have also dispatched a reporter to write up a story as well?

I’m not gonna speculate as to who these guys are, although the fact that some intrepid journalist hasn’t tracked that down by this point leaves certain implications — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 4, 2026

Exit quote:

Can’t wait to find out which left wing NGO is footing the bill for this nonsense. https://t.co/2UDJcJgfs2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 4, 2026

Do the Patriot Front guys do anything besides marching around in suspiciously clean khakis, masks and baseball caps? Is there any burning, looting, statue toppling or podium stealing? They seem very much like the Monty Python sketch about would-be bank robbers afraid of breaking the law:

UPDATE: