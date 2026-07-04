July 4, 2026

IT’S A SOUTHERN POVERTY SESQUICENTENNIAL!

When Reuters sent out their photographer to shoot this clearly staged photo, couldn’t they have also dispatched a reporter to write up a story as well?

Exit quote:

Do the Patriot Front guys do anything besides marching around in suspiciously clean khakis, masks and baseball caps?  Is there any burning, looting, statue toppling or podium stealing? They seem very much like the Monty Python sketch about would-be bank robbers afraid of breaking the law:

UPDATE:

Posted at 4:14 pm by Ed Driscoll