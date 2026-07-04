SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Native Americans corralled Spanish horses decades before Europeans arrived.
There’s just one problem here:
The second paragraph devours the headline like a snake eating its tail. https://t.co/TuwgtQC8ho pic.twitter.com/N7tpOvoyAp
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 4, 2026
Perhaps a geographical issue:
Finally, scientific backing to my long held belief that the Spanish aren’t real Europeans https://t.co/6tnsHxewoD
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 4, 2026