COMMUNIST DROPS MASK:

He’s been trained by his political handlers to smile almost incessantly. It’s an obvious forced smile to make his odious policies seem reasonable and safe. Here, he’s lost the smile. The result? He and his message convey their inherent hostility. pic.twitter.com/6QesVnKp1w — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) July 3, 2026

Curiously though, for the very first time, a socialist bureaucrat doesn’t know how a desk works:

Are we as offended by Mamdani using George Washington's desk to make a speech once we realize he doesn't even know how a desk works? pic.twitter.com/7PGw4tsLvU — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 3, 2026

UPDATE: Mamdani’s staffers, or whoever these human props are, certainly don’t look thrilled to be celebrating America’s Semiquincentennial:

JUST IN: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani used America’s 250th anniversary to sharply criticize the country, accusing the U.S. of allowing children to go hungry while billionaires and “oligarchs” gain more power. He said America’s wealth was built by working people with “calloused,… pic.twitter.com/p7Ayuza5je — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2026