INVASION OF THE AI BODY SNATCHERS: The Clone Wars: How AI is Secretly Copy-Pasting Your Favorite YouTubers.

The example spotted by music YouTuber Rick Beato is particularly pathetic. I don’t think Hal or Colossus is cranking these out in its spare time; a human has to prompt AI to make the videos, and write the script for the AI narrator to record, to produce a pathetic clone of guitarist Rhett Shull (seen in the top right of Beato’s video thumbnail, and like Beato, Shull has been making YouTube videos for about a decade now).

I assume whoever is badly cloning Shull is hoping for a little bit of ad revenue from his AI clips, or simply bored in his basement, but this is just bizarre: