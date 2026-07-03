I THINK EGYPT IS STILL IN, BUT POINT TAKEN:
Saudi Arabia is out. Egypt is out. Iran is out. England and France are the only Muslim countries left in the World Cup.
— Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) July 2, 2026
I THINK EGYPT IS STILL IN, BUT POINT TAKEN:
Saudi Arabia is out. Egypt is out. Iran is out. England and France are the only Muslim countries left in the World Cup.
— Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) July 2, 2026
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