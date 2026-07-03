CHECKS OUT:
The UK is what happens when career public sector middle-managers get into power.
— Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) July 3, 2026
Update: Embed was bad before — sorry! Should work now.
CHECKS OUT:
The UK is what happens when career public sector middle-managers get into power.
— Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) July 3, 2026
Update: Embed was bad before — sorry! Should work now.
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