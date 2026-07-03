DECLINE IS A CHOICE:
Europoors: if we stop using AC we will solve climate change
China: 1M sq ft indoor ski resort that has 10 MW of refrigeration running 365 days a year pic.twitter.com/SMx9tvESBd
— Max (@minordissent) July 3, 2026
DECLINE IS A CHOICE:
Europoors: if we stop using AC we will solve climate change
China: 1M sq ft indoor ski resort that has 10 MW of refrigeration running 365 days a year pic.twitter.com/SMx9tvESBd
— Max (@minordissent) July 3, 2026
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