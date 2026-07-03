AIRMAN FLIES TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN: Airman arrested during Capitol Hill protest urging Trump and Vance’s impeachment.

An airman was arrested on Wednesday during a protest on Capitol Hill calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The airman, identified as Maj. Jason Watson, was charged with violating 22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding. The advocacy group Removal Coalition organized the press conference at which Watson appeared and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) also attended.

“For the past 18 months, we the people have allowed the highest levels of the executive branch of the federal government to violate our Constitution and their oath to it with impunity,” he said at the press conference.