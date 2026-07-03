AIRMAN FLIES TOO CLOSE TO THE SUN: Airman arrested during Capitol Hill protest urging Trump and Vance’s impeachment.
An airman was arrested on Wednesday during a protest on Capitol Hill calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
The airman, identified as Maj. Jason Watson, was charged with violating 22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding. The advocacy group Removal Coalition organized the press conference at which Watson appeared and Rep. Al Green (D-TX) also attended.
“For the past 18 months, we the people have allowed the highest levels of the executive branch of the federal government to violate our Constitution and their oath to it with impunity,” he said at the press conference.
Watson also referenced the deaths of the 13 servicemembers killed in combat during Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. war against Iran.
A Capitol Police spokesperson confirmed Watson’s arrest, noting that there are spots on Capitol Grounds where demonstrating is permitted, but “it is generally against the law for the public to demonstrate on the House Steps unless they are with a Member of Congress.”
“Yesterday afternoon, a man was escorted to the House Steps by a Member of Congress,” the spokesperson told the Washington Examiner. “When the Member of Congress left the area, our officers gave the man lawful orders to stop the illegal demonstration or he would be arrested. The man refused our lawful orders. Jason Watson was then arrested for 22-1307 Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding.”
I’m pretty sure John Frankenheimer intended Seven Days in May to be a warning, not a how-to guide, yet that mindset strikes yet again on the far left:
Stupid stunt by a self-absorbed douchebag who deserves the full measure.
Gotta say, I am enjoying how it is bringing out the Left's enthusiasm for a military coup again.
A weird evolution. Careful what you wish for, lefties. https://t.co/cmvMrj2NfD
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) July 3, 2026
Flashback: Glenn’s 2016 paper on military coups in the United States.