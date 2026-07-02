PAY ANY PRICE, BEAR ANY BURDEN: Americans are paying record prices for steak. Here’s why demand isn’t cracking.

“We are seeing customer demand for steaks remain quite high, with a shift towards more premium and organic options,” a Kroger spokesperson told CNBC. “We’ve also seen beef continue to be a preferred choice during recent holidays, including Easter and Memorial Day.″

Beef has generated the largest dollar growth of any food category ahead of Independence Day, with sales rising roughly $352 million compared to last year, according to data from NielsenIQ.

“Consumers are entering the holiday with discipline, making more trips but with clear intent behind each one,” the consumer research firm said in a June report.