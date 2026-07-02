FLORIDA MAN: DeSantis announces plans to use new state law to target dozens of alleged terrorist groups.

HB 1471 was signed into law earlier this year and went into effect on Wednesday.

The governor said the state plans to implement its new statutory authority to “identify, designate, and combat terrorist organizations operating in Florida” in the first use of powers established under the legislation.

Florida officials plan to designate more than 90 groups as terrorist organizations, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations the Muslim Brotherhood and Antifa, though the proposed designations must be approved by the governor and Cabinet before they are finalized under the statute.