JODIE FOSTER SAYS THAT AI CAN APPARENTLY MAKE SURPRISINGLY COMPETENT AND ENJOYABLE BIG SCREEN MOVIES NOW:
Jodie dishing out more reasons to love AI. https://t.co/CID6iyh4De
— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 2, 2026
JODIE FOSTER SAYS THAT AI CAN APPARENTLY MAKE SURPRISINGLY COMPETENT AND ENJOYABLE BIG SCREEN MOVIES NOW:
Jodie dishing out more reasons to love AI. https://t.co/CID6iyh4De
— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 2, 2026
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