KENNEDY AT REASON TV: The last time NYC elected a mayor like Mamdani, it ended in bankruptcy.
Mamdani has appeared surprisingly chummy with Trump; perhaps he’s terrified of this headline appearing in a year or two:
KENNEDY AT REASON TV: The last time NYC elected a mayor like Mamdani, it ended in bankruptcy.
Mamdani has appeared surprisingly chummy with Trump; perhaps he’s terrified of this headline appearing in a year or two:
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.