ABIGAIL SPANBERGER, FIREARMS SALESMAN OF THE YEAR: Virginia Jumps Up the National Sales Rankings Thanks to Looming Gun Ban.

How many times have we said it? No one — and we mean no one — sells more guns than anti-gun politicians. As the extent of the attack on gun rights being waged in Richmond after the election of a moderate (LOL) Democrat governor and full Dem control of the Virginia legislature become more apparent, Virginians drained their piggy banks and fired up their credit cards in anticipation of what they could see coming down the hoplophobic road.

Yesterday, Virginia’s “assault firearms” ban law took effect. And despite a couple of state court injunctions and a freshly minted lawsuit challenging the ban filed yesterday by the DOJ, Virginia’s embarrassingly violent attorney general claims that the ban is in place.

As a result of all of the above, Virginia’s been moving up the NSSF’s NICS check hit parade. They were almost totally absent in December. By March, they made an appearance in the handgun NICS check list and had jumped to number two in long guns (guess what kind of long guns they were mostly buying).

Finally, in June, as the 7/1 gun ban loomed, the state trailed only Texas (which has almost three times the population) in terms of long guns and had moved up to the third spot in both handguns and overall adjusted NICS checks.