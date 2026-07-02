THE NEW SPACE RACE:
Starship 60-second static fire ahead of the thirteenth flight test pic.twitter.com/HKZkaXo7WN
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 2, 2026
That’s just the second stage, and it almost looks like it could take off itself.
THE NEW SPACE RACE:
Starship 60-second static fire ahead of the thirteenth flight test pic.twitter.com/HKZkaXo7WN
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 2, 2026
That’s just the second stage, and it almost looks like it could take off itself.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.