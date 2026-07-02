2026: A WEIMAR ODYSSEY. Sir, Why Do You Want Babies To Suck Your Nipples? “‘ The conflict originated in 2019 when Buckley… posted on Facebook about inducing lactation in order to breastfeed his infant son. At the time, while Buckley’s wife was still pregnant, he publicly shared that he was taking hormones to grow breasts…’ This is where we are, people. Everyone remember where we parked.”