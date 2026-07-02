SPACE: NASA chief praises progress Blue Origin is making after launch failure.

Before the accident, Blue Origin had been hoping to launch its first Mk. 1 mission, named Endurance, later this year for a cargo landing on the Moon. Additionally, the company is developing a test version of the Mk. 2 lander for launch as part of the Artemis III mission, which NASA hopes to fly during the second half of next year.

Blue Origin officials, including chief executive Dave Limp, have said the company is working toward rebuilding Launch Complex 36A, completing the anomaly investigation, and launching New Glenn on a return-to-flight mission before the end of this year. Privately, some NASA officials have expressed skepticism about this timeline. Most independent observers have suggested that a 12- to 18-month timeline is probably the most realistic for New Glenn’s return to flight.

Isaacman stressed this week that NASA’s preferred option is for the Endurance mission, which will carry two NASA science and technology payloads to the lunar surface, to launch on New Glenn.

“They’re making great progress,” Isaacman said of Blue Origin. “So plan A is very much still to launch the Mk. 1 on New Glenn. They are very committed to getting back in the business of launching New Glenn before the end of the year. And Plan A is looking a lot better today than it was weeks ago, just based on the progress that the Blue Origin team is making.”