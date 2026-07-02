NAILED IT, INDEED:
Nailed it.. pic.twitter.com/tW6iHj5mMV
— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 2, 2026
And from the replies: “The Bible also says that if a man doesn’t work, he doesn’t eat. So, there is that.”
NAILED IT, INDEED:
Nailed it.. pic.twitter.com/tW6iHj5mMV
— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) July 2, 2026
And from the replies: “The Bible also says that if a man doesn’t work, he doesn’t eat. So, there is that.”
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