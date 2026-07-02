THE CHAIN OF COMMAND, HOW DOES IT WORK?
This is the very cancer Trump and Hegseth are purging from our military.
I appreciate this nitwit self-identifying. It makes things so much easier. https://t.co/ru0rFgaYqn
— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 2, 2026
Of course, we know how the Left works:
A left wing tax exempt entity will make sure this guy gets a steady paycheck because the communists understand how to incentivize behavior.
Remember Spenser Rapone? He’s part of the University of Chicago history department now. https://t.co/1qvq8sQgcC
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 2, 2026
Change the incentives, change behavior.