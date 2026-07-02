CHANGE (IT BACK): Idaho Brings the Firing Squad Back to Center Stage. “The state has now made the firing squad its primary method of execution. Lethal injection remains available as a backup, but Idaho has moved the rifle ahead of the needle because the old system has become slow, fragile, and legally tangled.”
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