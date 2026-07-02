CRIME: Cops Bust Would Be Casino Mass Shooter With An Actual Cache (This Time) of Weapons. “How many times have you seen a blaring headline that reads something like this? MAD KILLER WITH HUGE CACHE OF WEAPONS AND AMMO ARRESTED BY POLICE. You give in and click on the link, only to find that the HUGE CACHE consisted of a beat-up Charter Arms snubby, a Yeet Cannon with a missing front sight, and a sawed-off 870 along with five 50-round boxes of Monarch 9mm ammo and eight loose rounds birdshot.”