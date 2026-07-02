GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK:
Socialism
Scarcity
Rationing <— you are here
Coercion
Authoritarianism https://t.co/pneAdRwxB1
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 2, 2026
GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK:
Socialism
Scarcity
Rationing <— you are here
Coercion
Authoritarianism https://t.co/pneAdRwxB1
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 2, 2026
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