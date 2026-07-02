FASTER, PLEASE:
DEPORT https://t.co/9c0O1qEMlz
— Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 1, 2026
Besides, Conan tells me that Haiti is a much nicer place than Massachusetts:
FASTER, PLEASE:
DEPORT https://t.co/9c0O1qEMlz
— Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 1, 2026
Besides, Conan tells me that Haiti is a much nicer place than Massachusetts:
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