THE HIERARCHY OF COMPASSION: Who Counts?

Pete Buttigieg and his family should never have endured a malicious false report that brought police and Child Protective Services to their home, temporarily separated him from his young children, and forced his family through a needless ordeal. Authorities quickly determined the allegations were baseless.

The bipartisan condemnation that followed was appropriate. Political leaders from across the country spoke with one voice. Commentators expressed outrage. The message was unmistakable: there are lines that should never be crossed.

They were right.

But watching the response unfold left me asking a question I have carried since my daughter Katie was killed.

Why does our political class know exactly how to respond when one of its own is harmed, yet struggle to summon the same moral urgency when ordinary Americans are actually buried?

That is when I realized America has created a hierarchy of compassion.

It is not a hierarchy of human worth. Every life has equal value. It is a hierarchy of political attention, and in modern America, attention often determines whether anyone asks the questions that might prevent the next tragedy.