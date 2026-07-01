ROBERT SPENCER: Kamala Harris Reaches Out to Mamdani and AOC, and Yes, That’s What It Means. “Well, it looks as if Kamala Harris is indeed planning to run for president in 2028, and that she is counting on the Democrat Party’s rapidly growing Marxist wing to propel her into the White House.”
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