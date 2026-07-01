CONSTITUENT SERVICE: Mamdani’s rent freeze affects 1 million apts—nearly 50% are occupied by foreigners. “According to the 2023 New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, the latest data available, 44 percent of all homes that are rent-stabilized in the city were occupied by people born outside of the US, which would translate to approximately 440,000 residences.”
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