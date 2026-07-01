DISPATCHES FROM THE STAR TREK LEFT: Noted Manly Men Will Wheaton and George Takei Attack Dwayne Johnson As a “Coward” For Not Endorsing Their Far-Left Imbecilic Identity Politics.

Dwayne Johnson is facing backlash for staying quiet on politics, with “Star Trek” icon George Takei telling him that “silence is complicity” and “Stand By Me” actor Wil Wheaton adding: “So disappointing to find out he is such a coward.”

Johnson told Fox News in 2024 that he regretted endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020 because it caused division amongst his fans, adding at the time: “My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box.”

The blockbuster actor expanded on his newfound aversion to political talk by telling Esquire this month: “What I have learned through experience is that I need to keep — need, not want — the main thing. And the main thing for me, the thing that in the morning I swing my legs out of bed and I run towards, is creating. It’s art. It’s storytelling. I’ve learned I’m going to keep my politics to myself. There are moments when, hey, there’s nothing we can’t talk about. If I’m wrong, I’ll tell you I’m wrong. Or if I feel like I got a leg up and this is the right way to go, I’ll share it with you. Politics is omnipresent and it’s forever. I don’t like it. I hate it at times. I hate the slinging. I hate all the bullshit that comes with it.”