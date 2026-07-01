HOW IT STARTED: Springtime for Tucker.

How it’s going: Tucker Carlson Is Building a New Political Party After Ditching the Republicans.

Tucker Carlson is moving on after his breakup with the Republican Party.

The former cable news star on Wednesday said he is working to “help build” a new third party. Carlson said it’s imperative because the Republicans and Democrats are too busy worrying about foreign affairs while the lives of average Americans crumble.

“I’m going to help build a third party,” Carlson told the Columbia Journalism Review. “There should be a good-faith effort to figure out what benefits the country.”

He continued, “I mean, if you make sixty thousand dollars a year, you’re degraded. Your life expectancy has gone down, and the promise of your children’s lives is likely gone. No one seems to care. It’s not even a factor. “What about Hamas?” I officially don’t care about Hamas. The US government should have, as its first priority, the welfare of its own people.”

That announcement comes after Carlson said on June 22 he was done voting for Republicans.

“How could I or any American voter support a political party that’s not loyal to the United States. That puts the interests of a foreign country above those of its own citizens,” Carlson said. “It’s not possible to vote for people like that, and I’m not going to.”