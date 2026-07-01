GET THE FEELING THIS MIGHT BE THE START OF A PERMANENT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION?
New York City to suspend evictions for two days due to heat dome https://t.co/t8uTiUUD4I
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 1, 2026
GET THE FEELING THIS MIGHT BE THE START OF A PERMANENT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION?
New York City to suspend evictions for two days due to heat dome https://t.co/t8uTiUUD4I
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 1, 2026
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