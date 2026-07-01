CONCLUSION: EUROPE WANTS BURDENSOME OLD PEOPLE TO DIE.
Air conditioning has reduced heat deaths in the US by three quarters since the 1970s. https://t.co/oMmrKiOeml
— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 1, 2026
CONCLUSION: EUROPE WANTS BURDENSOME OLD PEOPLE TO DIE.
Air conditioning has reduced heat deaths in the US by three quarters since the 1970s. https://t.co/oMmrKiOeml
— Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) July 1, 2026
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