SONY JUST KILLED DISCS: Physical Disc Production to End January 2028 for New Games Releasing on PlayStation Consoles.

Sony has announced physical disc production ends in January 2028 for new games releasing on PlayStation consoles.

It’s a shock announcement that follows Rockstar’s decision not to sell a physical disc version of GTA 6, which is expected to dominate console game sales from this November onwards. This new policy will cover all games released on PlayStation consoles from all publishers after this cut-off date, which some analysts believe hints at when the PS6 will be released.

“In response to shifting trends in consumer preference, new games will be released on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only,” Sid Shuman, Senior Director, Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, said in a post on PlayStation Blog.

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Piers Harding-Rolls, games industry analyst at Ampere, tweeted to call Sony’s announcement “a watershed moment for the industry.”

“Console gaming is the last hold-out for physical media in the gaming sector, but physical product has been declining in importance,” he added. “Back in 2013 when the PS4 launched, Ampere data shows that only 13% of total full games unit sales for Sony consoles were digital (including digital-only games). Fast forward to 2025, and this digital share of full game purchases stood at almost 80% of the total.

“Inevitably there will be concerns from PlayStation gamers around various aspects of this announcement including choice, accessing older physical games on new consoles, the ability to collect physical games, and game preservation, however the purchasing trends of gamers are clear.”

Just this week, Sony notified PlayStation users that it would soon delete more than 550 digital movies from their PSN accounts due to a licensing agreement with Studio Canal, sparking a backlash. There was no sign of refunds or alternatives for those who purchased any of the movies on the list.