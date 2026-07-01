RABBI MICHAEL BARCLAY: The War at Home “Judaism teaches that to save one life is to save an entire world (Mishnah Sanhedrin 4:5). Similarly, to kill a life is to destroy an entire world. Destruction must be met with retribution for there to be justice. But sadly, the exact opposite has just happened in our own neighborhood in Thousand Oaks, Calif.”
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