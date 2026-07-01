FREDDY’S DEAD: America’s favorite World Cup tourist deactivates X account after woke snowflakes dig up his old tweets.

Well, Freddy is from Germany, where it is quite literally illegal to offend certain groups of people.

Even though he remained anonymous in all his posts, he still decided to deactivate his X account after wokescolds discovered he was mildly critical of the woke theory that only white people can be racist.

Since anyone can travel here as a tourist and pop out a baby that’s automatically an American (according to Amy Coney Barrett), the least we could do is give Freddy honorary citizenship!

Because in 2026 in America, when the gay woke mob digs up your old not-even-controversial tweets and tries to present them as white supremacist or something, what we do is we laugh them out of the room.

We don’t do cancel culture anymore, Freddy!

Here’s the tweet they dug up: