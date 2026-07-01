YMCA SCRUBS ‘GENDER IDENTITY’ PLEDGE AFTER DAILY WIRE REPORT:

The YMCA deleted a pledge recognizing “gender identity” as one of its priorities for inclusion after a watchdog warned that girls may be forced to share cabins with gender-confused boys at camps across the country.

The website scrubbing took place after The Daily Wire reported on a campaign by the American Parents Coalition urging parents to research their local YMCA’s transgender policies before sending their child to camp. YMCA camps across the country from Colorado to Michigan have policies in place allowing boys who identify as girls to stay in female cabins and use female intimate spaces.

Before the campaign, the YMCA had a “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” section on its website that highlighted how it worked “to ensure that everyone” regardless of a variety of personal identifiers including “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” had the opportunity to “reach their full potential with dignity.”