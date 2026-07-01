IT’S MEASURED IN TRILLIONS OF BIDENFLATION DOLLARS: Is This Gavin Newsom’s Biggest Lie Ever? “California Governor Gavin Newsom, perhaps best described as ‘seven lying serpents in a skinsuit,’ just told a lie so big that even my jaded self had to sit back, take a sip of coffee, and admire the handiwork of whoever steam-cleaned the soul out of his body.”