SHE DARED TO NOTICE AND SPEAK THE TRUTH:

Yes. Penn’s treatment of Amy Wax was disgraceful. They knew she was right. Knew it. And still went after her https://t.co/51JnzfTGnV — Charles Murray (@charlesmurray) July 1, 2026

Murray was responding to this:

Let us now dedicate this graph and the entirely unsurprising information contained on it to all the scumbags who sit atop the admissions committees at elite universities who accused Amy Wax of being a liar (or worse) for claiming that there are few if any blacks graduating near… https://t.co/GeFEPHNnN4 — i/o (@avidseries) July 1, 2026

Which came from this: “Amy Wax got in trouble for remarking that she’d not seen a Black student in the top quarter of a Penn Law class. Thanks to hacked Columbia data, we can see that she was… Probably right!”