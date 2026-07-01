I’M PRETTY SURE THE DARK KNIGHT RISES WAS A WARNING, NOT A HOW-TO GUIDE:
Isn't this the goal of the villain in almost every Batman movie? https://t.co/DjayUJ2wQZ
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 1, 2026
Underneath the mask, Bane smiles:
I’M PRETTY SURE THE DARK KNIGHT RISES WAS A WARNING, NOT A HOW-TO GUIDE:
Isn't this the goal of the villain in almost every Batman movie? https://t.co/DjayUJ2wQZ
— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 1, 2026
Underneath the mask, Bane smiles:
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