CHRISTOPHER RUFO: “We’ve moved beyond the smear game.”
I think this is the crux of my discussion with Ezra Klein. The Left has sought to tarnish the Right as a "white nationalist" movement, but as Klein concedes, it is completely reasonable to "worry about large-scale, rapid demographic change."
We've moved beyond the smear game. pic.twitter.com/U952LhlENX
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) June 30, 2026
to reiterate, was a period in this country when the left and mainstream wielded 'words-of-power' to defenestrate people. calling @christopherrufo a racist and a white nationalist over and over, repeating it across channels and prominent individuals, was the playbook
it failed https://t.co/U0z5567z8z
— Razib Khan 🧬 ✍️ (@razibkhan) June 30, 2026