CHRISTOPHER RUFO: “We’ve moved beyond the smear game.”

I think this is the crux of my discussion with Ezra Klein. The Left has sought to tarnish the Right as a "white nationalist" movement, but as Klein concedes, it is completely reasonable to "worry about large-scale, rapid demographic change."

We've moved beyond the smear game. pic.twitter.com/U952LhlENX

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) June 30, 2026