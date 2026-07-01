KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: No Reason to Panic Over a Mild Case of SCOTUS Whiplash. “As you might imagine, I’ve been buried in the Supreme Court rulings and the reactions to them the last couple of days. It’s been a lot and, because there was no whiskey in my coffee either day, I was a little cranky. By early Tuesday afternoon, I had already decided to focus on the positive. We’re celebrating America’s big birthday this week, and I’m not going to let the news ruin it for me.”