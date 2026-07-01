A VERY PUBLIC EDUCATION: Neutrality is racist, say woke librarians.

Critical race theory scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw was the keynote speaker for the American Library Association’s annual Conference and Exhibition, she writes. Sessions reflected “a mishmash of critical theory argle-bargle,” including “Charting Queer Visibility,” “Read Trans Books,” “Queer Kidlit Joy,” “Decolonizing the Stacks,” and “Cultivating Radical Empathy.”

The ALA has enormous influence over K-12 libraries through its school library division, which sets standards, guidance, and so-called “best practices,” Sanzi writes. It “shapes what books are purchased, displayed, and promoted,” and fights “efforts to place age-appropriate limits on sexually explicit or heavily ideological materials.”

The ALA explicitly rejected viewpoint neutrality in 2021, she writes. A resolution claims libraries have contributed to white supremacy and fascism through a “misplaced emphasis on neutrality.”