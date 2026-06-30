IS IT BANNED IN EUROPE YET? Sony’s Cooling Neck Device Is Coming to the US, and I Got a First Look. “The device’s plate uses a Peltier element, which a Reon representative described as a semiconductor module. When an electric current is applied, it can cool on one side and heat on the other. To maximize cooling performance on the plate’s skin-contacting side, a high-volume fan, a vapor chamber and heat-dissipation fins are used to release the internal heat generated on the opposite side of the plate.”