THE GHOST OF JIM WRIGHT SMILES:

This is how politicians and their families launder money. Nobody wants a book from Dr Biden. But some commie NGO that got taxpayer money from the admin can’t pay the kickback with a check. So they buy 100K books and burn em. The one-time bulk buy charts it for a week, then 💨 https://t.co/orD4PxqlIF

— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 30, 2026