THE GHOST OF JIM WRIGHT SMILES:
This is how politicians and their families launder money. Nobody wants a book from Dr Biden. But some commie NGO that got taxpayer money from the admin can’t pay the kickback with a check. So they buy 100K books and burn em. The one-time bulk buy charts it for a week, then 💨 https://t.co/orD4PxqlIF
— Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 30, 2026
Earlier:
Gavin Newsom just used his own PAC to buy $1.5 million worth of his own book. Even more comically, that accounts for 2/3 of the entire print sales. pic.twitter.com/ZvHJqScCB4
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) April 16, 2026