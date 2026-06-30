IT’S DEJA DINKINS ALL OVER AGAIN: ‘No New Cops!’ Mamdani Ally Brags NYC Won’t End Up Hiring More Police, Despite Previous Reports.

One of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) main political allies bragged that The Big Apple will not have more cops on patrol after the new budget was agreed to on Tuesday — despite NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announcing in June that more police would be hired. City Council Member Tiffany Cabán shared her glee on X, with a Canva-style graphic celebrating “No New Cops.” Cabán noted there would be no increase to NYPD’s headcount, and that the city would instead be focused on “housing, mental health care, substance use treatment, and economic stability.” She said those are “the proven policies that actually keep our communities healthy and safe.” The council member — who identifies as a queer abolitionist on her X account — took an obvious shot at the tough-on-crime policies of ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Caban (or whoever wrote her tweet) claims, “This budget is an important check on the failed policy of broken windows policing.” That policy was such a failure that it quickly transformed New York when it was implemented under then-Mayor Guiliani and Bill Bratton, his police chief in the mid-1990s, and largely kept in place by Mike Bloomberg until Bill de Blasio took office at the beginning of 2014.

As Kevin Williamson told me in late 2013, “the thing about Bloomberg is, he’s a busy body and a nanny and self-regarding and sanctimonious and unbearable, and Jesus, are we going to miss him when he’s gone, because Bloomberg, for all of this faults and his weird little psychosis about bacon and salt and soft drinks and sugar and all the rest of it, and smoking, especially, basically kept what was best about the Giuliani administration.”

Good and hard, Fun City, as Caban yearns for the bad old days: NYC, July 1993.

NO NEW COPS pic.twitter.com/hxFdcACO2K — Tiffany Cabán (@tiffany_caban) June 30, 2026

Related: Another Mamdani-Backed Muslim Wins Democrat Primary for State Senator; Claims That “Racism, Capitalism, White Supremacy, and Islamophobia” “Manifested” in 9/11.