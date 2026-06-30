CEASEFIRE UPDATE: Iranian Clerics Urge Trump, Netanyahu Assassinations. “According to The Telegraph, the statement said killing ‘the criminal American president’ and ‘the wicked prime minister of the Zionist regime’ was a religious duty and that anyone who had the opportunity to do so ‘must not’ neglect it.”
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