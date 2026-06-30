HMM: Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship. “Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority in striking down President Trump’s executive order but wrote separately in partial dissent. He concluded the order conflicted with existing federal law, not that it was unconstitutional. In his opinion, he also outlined a framework for addressing concerns surrounding birthright citizenship through legislation, making clear that any path to lasting change would likely require an act of Congress.”

That’s the rub, isn’t it?