WANT AIR CONDITIONING IN FRANCE? EASIEST WAY TO GET IT IS A TRIP TO THE MORGUE:
So far, somewhere over a thousand French people—older folks, mainly—have died in the heat wave that hit Europe in recent days.
That’s a preliminary number, and it’s in addition to the “normal” number of unnecessary deaths that occur every summer due to a lack of air conditioning. That’s just how many more people than you would expect in a normal summer week or two to die from excess heat. Because air conditioning is unusual in France and other European countries, more people die every year from heat-related causes than die of gunshot wounds in the United States.
You could say that in Europe, the most prolific murderers are the bureaucrats who make A/C difficult to get.
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose:
There's a deep strain of elite French concern for the people being voiced here. "Let them eat cake," as Marie Antoinette put it. https://t.co/c9tLlCcRWD
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) June 30, 2026
Like France, England has imported just the chaps to send you to the morgue:
Meanwhile the UK government pic.twitter.com/vTIMEBpNrZ
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 28, 2026
And MI6 has assigned their best spy to the case:
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 29, 2026