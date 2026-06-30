WANT AIR CONDITIONING IN FRANCE? EASIEST WAY TO GET IT IS A TRIP TO THE MORGUE:

So far, somewhere over a thousand French people—older folks, mainly—have died in the heat wave that hit Europe in recent days.

That’s a preliminary number, and it’s in addition to the “normal” number of unnecessary deaths that occur every summer due to a lack of air conditioning. That’s just how many more people than you would expect in a normal summer week or two to die from excess heat. Because air conditioning is unusual in France and other European countries, more people die every year from heat-related causes than die of gunshot wounds in the United States.

You could say that in Europe, the most prolific murderers are the bureaucrats who make A/C difficult to get.