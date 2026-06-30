SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP IN MAJOR BLOW TO TRUMP:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down President Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship, finding that the order violates the 14th Amendment.
Trump’s order declared that children born to parents who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.
Writing on behalf of the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts says children born to parents who are in the United States unlawfully or temporarily are “born in the United States” and “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”
“Under the Constitution, they are citizens at birth,” he wrote.
On to Plan B:
Apparently more border controls will be needed to thwart anchor baby tourism.
Pregnancy tests for all foreign women of birthing age seeking to enter the United States. OK.
Targeted deportations of foreign women of birthing age within US borders who lack resident alien status.… https://t.co/gRcZpwLApn
— Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) June 30, 2026