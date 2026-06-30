THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE THE DATA:

Why would anyone use prediction models when we can use real mortality data?

Answer: Because you can't make bodies appear out of thin air, but you can make fake projections appear out of thin air.

When we look at mortality data what do we see? All cause mortality went down. HIV… https://t.co/ZGntngt8xf pic.twitter.com/h5VqM2tTnk

— Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) June 30, 2026